Neil deGrasse Tyson wants to take you on a 'Space Odyssey'

Unlike many science fiction video games, this one will use "scientifically accurate" topics in biology, chemistry, geoscience and engineering to get you to build and explore planetary systems with none other than deGrasse-Tyson as your guide. The astrophysicist's daughter apparently convinced him to create the game, and he's been talking it up since 2016. The development team also includes head of story Len Wein (Swamp Thing, Wolverine) and video game conceptual designer Jimmy Yun (God of War 3, Final Fantasy IX).

In addition to real science, Space Odyssey - The Video Game will also include futuristic concepts like dark matter, solar sails, ramjet fusion and nanotechnology to inform the gameplay. Will it be fun? That's up to the team and its backers. The team is careful to point out that the Kickstarter funding — currently pledged at $58,000 towards a $314,000 goal — isn't for the entire development, but will "grant us the ability to have this community play the game and engage with it while the final build is underway." Backers will get to ask questions and provide feedback to help guide the course of game development.