Samsung's art-inspired Frame TV will be available June 18th

The TV is not Samsung's first attempt at trying to make your TV less TV-like -- its Serif TV was meant to blend in with your furniture. The Frame is preloaded with 100 pieces of art, which includes a selection that ranges from landscape to architecture. A library with over 300 additional pieces of art will also be available to The Frame owners, who will be able to purchase individual pieces for $20 each. They can also subscribe to the whole library for $5 per month. Though that's not the art's only cost. The art mode setting reportedly uses the same amount of power as a cable box.

The 55- and 65-inch models are priced at $1,999 and $2,799, respectively. The wooden interchangeable bezels, which include white, beige and walnut shades, are available for $200 apiece for the 55-inch TV and $250 for the larger model. The TV and its bezels will be on sale starting June 18th.