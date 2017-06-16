Meet the people behind Engadget's $500,000 immersive art grant

We're at a critical moment in the development of new creative platforms. Companies like HTC, Sony, Microsoft and Google are fundamentally altering the way we experience the world through AR, VR and AI. Meanwhile, artists, musicians, filmmakers and developers are pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling, embracing those technologies to explore world's beyond our own.

Engadget wanted to shed a light on that work, so we reached out to some of the people making that work possible, and, with their input, created the Engadget Alternate Realities grant program. From now until June 30th, we're accepting submissions for new, existing or altered works that make creative use of new technologies to explore the theme of Alternate Realities. Those projects will debut at The Engadget Experience, a one-day event at the United Artists' theatre in downtown LA November 16th, 2017.

You can find more information about the event, our grant program and how to apply at the event page here. In the meantime, it's my pleasure to introduce you to the incredible people helping to shape the event and select the recipients of our first-ever Engadget Alternate Realities grant program.

Stacy Switzer, Fathomers