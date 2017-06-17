Your Amazon login can sign you into HBO Now and Showtime apps

TC says folks paying for HBO through Amazon have been able to log into the HBO Now app since Wednesday. All they need to do is use the log-in credentials for their Amazon account with the Now apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Kindle and Fire TV devices, PlayStation 3, PS 4 and Samsung Smart TVs. The feature will also roll out to the Roku and Xbox 360 applications "soon."

The publication notes that Showtime subscribers have been able to access the Anytime app with their Amazon log-ins since February, but that's pretty much all of it. Unfortunately, the tech titan hasn't given Cinemax the same treatment yet, though it sure would be great if the feature becomes a standard for all of Channels' offerings in the future.