Bill Nye will be back on Netflix to save the world with science

Unfortunately, Netflix won't be announcing its launch date until later this year. That means we still don't know whether the show will retain the first season's format and whether it will use all the criticisms it received to deliver a better second season. If you'll recall, the show was criticized for not delving deep enough into the topics it's trying to discuss, with Nye frequently yelling his stance at the audience.

Vox praised his attempt at explaining controversial topics, though admitted that his approach could use some refinement. Polygon defended him against those who think he's "trying too hard to be cool," though, pointing out that part of Bill's charm and schtick are his awkwardness and dad jokes. In case the the next season is anything like the first, expect the scientist to welcome more celebrity guests from various backgrounds to help him dispel myths and talk about hot-button topics like climate change and anti-vaxxing.