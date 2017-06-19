Fill your SteamVR Home lounge with gaming collectibles

The items are specifically from VR titles, and Steam partnered with studios to release models authentic to the characters, creatures and items appearing in those games. Virtual reality successes like Job Simulator and Fantastic Contraption alongside ten others (including Dota 2 and Serious Sam: The Last Hope) provided custom models to fill up your digital personal space or fit on your avatar. While there's no indication when the next batch will come, Valve's blog post indicates there will be more tchotchkes from other games.