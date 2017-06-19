Nintendo Switch update makes it easy to find missing Joycons

In case what you've been yearning for is getting the latest news for the games you love, all you've got to do is head to News and register channels using the 'Find Channels options.' Nintendo has also made it possible to easily add old 3DS and Wii U friends if you think adding people is a chore -- just find those old contacts through "Friend Suggestions" on the top left of the Home menu.

You now also don't have to struggle with typing on an onscreen keyboard when you can now plug a USB keyboard into the dock. In addition, the latest Switch OS prevents HDMI input change that happens with some TVs when the Switch is docked in Sleep Mode. Your console will automatically download all these and more when it senses that it's online, though you can always manually start the process in System Settings if you absolutely cannot wait.