'Star Trek Discovery' explores new frontiers on September 24th

The new series will star Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou with The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green as her First Officer, Michael Burnham. The 15-episode season will launch Sunday the 24th at 8:30PM ET on CBS and run through November 5th. The second half of the season (episodes 8-15) is slated to start next January.

The show is an exclusive to CBS All Access, the company's streaming subscription service, although the first episode will also air on CBS proper. This means that the CBS All Access app will be the exclusive place for Star Trek fans to check out this latest chapter. It's an intentionally limiting move that seems to be made to boost interest in the CBS All Access service, but we're hoping it comes to regular TV eventually so more viewers can tune in.