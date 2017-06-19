Twitter blocks a slew of Venezuela government accounts

Maduro isn't calling for a boycott of Twitter, though. The "battle on social media" is too important, he says. He insists that Twitter took down "thousands" of accounts (there's no firm evidence of this), and that Venezuela would respond by opening "10,000 or more" accounts in response.

We reached out to Twitter, but it says it has nothing to share. The social network normally takes down accounts for abuse, spam or security issues, but there aren't any immediate indications as to what prompted the decision or whether it's permanent. It'd certainly be unusual to block a mass of government accounts unless there was a clear, systemic violation of the rules. If there's an explanation, we might not know the full story for a while.