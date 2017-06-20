Intel gives up on competing against Raspberry Pi

Say goodbye to Intel's Edison, Joule and Galileo compute modules. The company has unceremoniously canceled its developer kit lineup, which were meant to give it a foothold in the burgeoning Internet of Things arena, ZDNet reports. Additionally, Intel also canceled several of its Recon Jet smart glasses products, though that's less of a surprise. With Galileo, Intel wanted to compete directly against the ARM-powered Raspberry Pi, while Edison shrunk down a full development kit to the size of an SD card. Joule, which launched last year, was its most powerful compute module yet.
Intel hasn't commented on why it's canceling these products, though we hear that they're definitely on their way out. At least Curie is still around, the company's tiny module meant for wearables. Intel clearly wanted to avoid missing out on the IoT market as it did with mobile, so it's a shame to see it gave up on these compute modules so early. As for Recon Jet, it makes sense to give up on smart glasses after Google Glass failed to take off.