Intel gives up on competing against Raspberry Pi

Intel hasn't commented on why it's canceling these products, though we hear that they're definitely on their way out. At least Curie is still around, the company's tiny module meant for wearables. Intel clearly wanted to avoid missing out on the IoT market as it did with mobile, so it's a shame to see it gave up on these compute modules so early. As for Recon Jet, it makes sense to give up on smart glasses after Google Glass failed to take off.