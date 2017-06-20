Sphero's new company wants to bring intelligent robots into your home

Misty Robotics isn't offering many details about its plans yet -- though you can glimpse a peek at one of its prototype devices in the above image. In a press release, the company says the robots will be "seen and treated as our friends, our teammates, and a part of our families." It's basically going for the full science-fiction approach, envisioning robots that'll help us with a variety of tasks. Misty's CEO, Tim Enwall, doesn't think the world is ready for a truly personal robot yet. But he sees the firm playing a role in getting us there, starting with products targeted at hobbyists.

"Even the first-generation of product will embody the principles required for putting a robot in everyone's home and office," Enwall told TechCrunch. "It's just that this first version will be targeted at innovators."

Sphero is in a unique place to explore the future of robotics. It's had plenty of hardware experience with its original smart ball, as well as projects like its new Spider-Man toy. Anki, another connected toy maker, is already dabbling in robotics with the adorable Cozmo -- though that's far from something that could actually help you at home. Based on Misty's pitch, it sounds like it's aiming for a better version of ASUS's Zenbo, which is cute, but not exactly the robot assistant we've been waiting for.