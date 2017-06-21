Sony's Koov is a candy-colored coding course for kids

Koov has a lot in common with Lego Mindstorms: Both are building sets that revolve around taking a "core" processing unit and attaching motors, sensors and non-connected colored blocks to it, with the assembled robot programmed via an app. But Koov blocks are more cube-like, each piece designed around sets of four boxes reminiscent of Tetris. The proprietary design isn't just about being different, however. It means fewer pieces to manufacture and makes it easier for users to take an idea they have and envision it as pixel art.

Those are just the standard "dumb" blocks, however. The core unit, motors and battery are solid white to stand out, and shaped to accommodate their switches and ports. One thoughtful touch Sony added was the ability to separate the core processor and the battery pack. This means users don't always have to design their projects around a huge central unit.

Budding programmers can choose the starter kit, which gives kids some basic lights and sensors to use. Or they can get the advanced set, which steps things up a bit by adding gears, wheels and an accelerometer to the mix. All of the pieces connect via pegs, which are a bit difficult to pull apart. No worries -- Sony also included a block separator.

While very well designed, on a hardware level there's nothing particularly special here. STEM products like LittleBits' new Code Kit also focus on giving kids basic colorful components to put together simple games or robots. But those sets are also happy to just let kids jump in, essentially saying "Here's some pieces, here's a few examples of what you could do, now build something." This is fine for the more adventurous types, but what about aspiring builders who may feel intimidated by the amount of options and work?

The Koov app for iPad, Windows and Mac takes a slower, more measured approach. Instead of asking users to just hop in, it takes small steps -- the first mission is actually called "What is coding?" And, while this may be frustrating to kids itching to build something, Sony wants Koov users to be cognizant of every step of the process. The instructions for each project include short animations showing where pieces go, and the 3D models can be rotated for a better look at how they're put together. Subsequent lessons walk users through how to use the motors, how to program lights and even how to properly balance their robots so they don't topple over.