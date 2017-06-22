Amazon is prepping Echo Show for launch with visual Alexa cards

Alexa will be able to produce visual responses to questions about the weather, to do and shopping lists, your calendar and show you Now Playing information for music. It's currently only available to developers, who can use the AVS Developer Console to enable Display Cards, but it gives us a better idea of what apps will look like across screens in Alexa's new GUI.

This announcement goes hand in hand with the announcement of the Amazon Echo Show, an Echo device with a 7-inch touchscreen that's been criticized for its boxy appearance. It also comes packed with eight microphones, a front-facing camera and a Dolby speaker. You can pre-order the Echo Show now for $230 in the US; it's scheduled to ship starting June 28.