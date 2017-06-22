More hotels will let you watch your own Netflix

An interactive content provider called Sonifi Solutions first launched StayCast as Sonicast in April 2016. The service has only recently become more available, though, thanks to the company's various partnerships. Back in April, hotel chain titan Hyatt revealed that StayCast now comes integrated with the World of Hyatt mobile app. In fact, 14 Hyatt locations already offer the service, which means you can use the hotel's app to watch your favorite shows on the in-room TV at any of them, including Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

In May, Samsung began offering hotels its Hospitality TVs that have StayCast integration, as well. You can simply pair your phone with the TV and continue marathoning that series you were watching at home. It'll probably take a while before most hotels start providing a way for you watch your own stuff instead of forcing you to rent overpriced movies. Going forward, though, you can at least keep an eye out for services like StayCast and for any deals streaming services like Netflix cut with hotel chains.