Log off now before today’s Steam’s summer sale leaves you broke

Your wallet is about to get a bit lighter. Or, if you lack self-control, a lot lighter. That's because over the next 13 days games on Steam will be marked down dramatically during this year's summer sale. The first crop includes up to half off the Final Fantasy franchise and 70 percent off underwater indie charmer Abzu. Hyper Light Drifter has been discounted by half as well, and if you wanted to explore Mafia III's version of the Luisiana bayou, now it'll only cost you around $15.
And back on the indie track, Transistor from the team at Supergiant games (Bastion) has been drastically reduced, from $19.99 all the way down to $2.99. And we'd be remiss for not mentioning the Diablo-esque Torchlight 2 is only $5 at the moment.
Of course, each of the next 12 days will see different sales, so it'll be best to keep your browser locked on the Steam homepage. You wouldn't want to miss the chance to buy a game you'll never actually play, would you?