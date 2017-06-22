Windows 10 preview delivers new emoji and easy GPU tracking

Perhaps the most important update is support for Emoji 5.0. Now you can express yourself with new snacks, characters and even dinosaurs. The build also includes an updated Task Manager with GPU tracking information, improvements to Touch Keyboard and handwriting interactions, tweaks to Storage Sense and shell improvements, including the option to share a file in File Explorer via the right-click context menu.

The build also includes improvements for IT professionals, including the removal of SMB1 as part of a multi-year security upgrade. There's also a new Remote Desktop settings page. Additionally, Windows will finally display plain-text error codes when an update fails so you can troubleshoot what exactly went wrong and how to fix it.

The latest release is accessible only to Windows Insiders in the Fast Ring. You can see the full list of improvements, tweaks and add-ons at Microsoft's website.