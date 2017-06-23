'Titanfall 2' DLC adds another weapon slot and new maps on June 27th

Fans of the original game will smugly note that studio Respawn is returning to the three-slot setup from the first Titanfall, which they reduced to two in the transition to the sequel. But the War Games DLC has another throwback: The titular map returns from the original game, a TRON-esque simulated battlezone with plenty of elevated panels and surfaces to wallrun around. There's also the new map Traffic for the intense small-area pilots-only Life Fire mode, a new pilot execution and an undefined new mode, Free Agent. (The only hint for the latter comes from Redditor Varixai, who plucked out this description from the game's code: "You're running solo. Kill enemies and collect 3 batteries for a Titanfall.")



War Games is available to download on June 27th, and the other five DLC packs Respawn has released for the game, is completely free.