Some Uber employees want Kalanick back in the CEO chair

But some employees at Uber seem to want more than that. According to an email obtained by Recode, at least one person at the company wants him to be reinstated in an operational role and has been circulating an email to gain support in that venture.

Part of the email reads, "Nobody is perfect, but I fundamentally believe he can evolve into the leader Uber needs today and that he's critical to its future success. I want the Board to hear from Uber employees that it's made the wrong the decision in pressuring Travis to leave and that he should be reinstated in an operational role." It then goes on to ask for colleagues' support, including a link where they can back the effort.

Whether this push to bring Kalanick back in some capacity beyond board member will have any sway remains to be seen. And some suspect that with his aggressive, hands-on style, it will be hard for Kalanick to distance himself regardless of his position in the company. But with all of the company's many scandals, fresh leadership is probably not a bad thing.