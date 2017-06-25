Custom Spectacles takes snaps under the sea

Called the SeaSeeker, the video and photo recording mask lasts for 30 minutes underwater at depths up to 150 feet. So it's perfect for scuba and free diving. Currently there are only a few masks available and Royal Caribbean has been testing them with marine biologist Gabriela Nava and wildlife photographer Roberto Ochoa. So don't start hassling the crew on your cruise ship for a pair just yet.

The SeaSeeker mask is @robertoochoahe approved. Check out the barracuda! See conservationist Gaby Nava's dive today. 👻: @RoyalCaribbean pic.twitter.com/sv96DexdIa — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) June 22, 2017

But once they do start handing these out to tourists wanting to document their dives without having to carry a GoPro or other waterproof camera around, expect to see more random stickers and text floating over fish from your friends on vacation.