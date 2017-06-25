Custom Spectacles takes snaps under the sea

Spectacles have made sharing marginally exciting videos on land via Snapchat easier. It also helps that you no longer need to hunt down a vending machine to snag a pair in the US. But a partnership between the social network and Royal Caribbean cruise lines will make it easy to capture footage under the sea.
Called the SeaSeeker, the video and photo recording mask lasts for 30 minutes underwater at depths up to 150 feet. So it's perfect for scuba and free diving. Currently there are only a few masks available and Royal Caribbean has been testing them with marine biologist Gabriela Nava and wildlife photographer Roberto Ochoa. So don't start hassling the crew on your cruise ship for a pair just yet.
The SeaSeeker mask is @robertoochoahe approved. Check out the barracuda! See conservationist Gaby Nava's dive today. 👻: @RoyalCaribbean pic.twitter.com/sv96DexdIa— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) June 22, 2017
But once they do start handing these out to tourists wanting to document their dives without having to carry a GoPro or other waterproof camera around, expect to see more random stickers and text floating over fish from your friends on vacation.
If you missed it, watch Gaby Nava regrow the reefs. Today, see @deepleigh freedive the deepest cenote in Quintana Roo. 👻: @RoyalCaribbean pic.twitter.com/m2794d8xsy— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) June 23, 2017