Image credit: Nokia
HMD's Nokia 6 will arrive in the US next month for $229

HMD Global's latest Nokia-brand smartphone will arrive on Amazon for $229 next month.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
6m ago in Mobile
Like so many European acts that tried to make it big in the US, Nokia never really managed to crack the market in its original form. But HMD Global, the company that produces smartphones using the Nokia brand, is hoping that will change with the arrival of the Nokia 6. The company has announced that, a little later than expected, the handset will be available in America at the start of July. Unfortunately, there's no carrier deal or other such tie-up, and instead you'll have to purchase the device, for cash, on Amazon.

The device is a perfectly reasonable mid-range Android device, packing a 5.5-inch HD display and a body hewn from aluminium, or aluminum, now that it's being sold in the US. Tucked inside is a Snapdragon 430, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and space for a microSD card, running Android Nougat. Imaging-wise, there's a 16-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel forward-facer, although we don't expect either to be as good as those from OG Nokia.

As for pricing, you'll be able to snag the phone in matte black or silver for $229 at some point next month. Those able to delay their gratification a little longer will be able to pick up the phone in blue or copper at some as-yet unspecified time.

