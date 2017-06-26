HMD's Nokia 6 will arrive in the US next month for $229

The device is a perfectly reasonable mid-range Android device, packing a 5.5-inch HD display and a body hewn from aluminium, or aluminum, now that it's being sold in the US. Tucked inside is a Snapdragon 430, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and space for a microSD card, running Android Nougat. Imaging-wise, there's a 16-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel forward-facer, although we don't expect either to be as good as those from OG Nokia.

As for pricing, you'll be able to snag the phone in matte black or silver for $229 at some point next month. Those able to delay their gratification a little longer will be able to pick up the phone in blue or copper at some as-yet unspecified time.