iOS 11 preview: Full of promise, especially on bigger screens

You'll also see a big focus on big text: It's meant to be clear and visually punchy, but if you didn't like the Apple Music redesign, you're probably not going to like this either. That bold approach is used everywhere to some extent, from the Messages app to your list of albums in Photos. The best new example, however, is the revamped App Store. It's not just a place with lists of apps (though those still exist) -- it's more curated, and there's a strong editorial bent. Featured apps get miniature articles (crafted with help from the developers), lots of big imagery, and more video to help explain what makes them so special. It kind of feels like Apple squeezed a teensy blog into the App Store.

And for the first time, games and apps are kept separate from each other. Sifting through these distinct lists is definitely more convenient than before, but it mostly benefits developers. With these lists now separate, apps won't get pushed down in the Top Paid and Free lists by whatever the buzzy game of the moment is.

Intelligence everywhere

Apple's pushing the concept of "intelligence" really hard with this release. With Core ML, developers will be able to weave machine learning features into their apps, and hopefully, make them more responsive to our desires and behaviors. Too bad none of those apps are ready yet. There's still one concrete example of Apple's pronounced focus on intelligence here, though: Siri.

For one, it sounds profoundly more natural than before. There are still small tells that you're talking to a collection of algorithms, but the line between listening to Siri and listening to an actual person is growing strangely thin. (You'll notice the improved voice in other places too, like when Apple Maps is giving you directions.) Hell, Siri even sounds good when you ask it to translate something you've just said in English into Spanish, French, German or Chinese.

It's also able to act on more unorthodox requests like "play me something sad," which happens to launch a playlist called "Tearjerkers." And if you're tired of hearing Siri altogether, can you now type queries and commands to it instead. Unfortunately, you'll have to disable the ability to talk to Siri in the process. Ideally, Apple wouldn't be so binary about this, but there's at least one workaround. Worst case scenario, you can enable dictation for the keyboard, tap the button and start chatting with it.

If some of this sounds familiar, that's because Siri actually has a lot in common with Google Assistant. While the feature gap between the two assistants is closing, Google is still better for answering general-purpose questions. Apple's working on it, though. The company says Siri now pulls more answers from Wikipedia, which may be true, but you'll still just get search results most of the time.

More importantly, the underlying intelligence that makes Siri work has been woven into other apps. Siri can help suggest stories you might be interested in inside the News app, and if you register for an event within Safari, Siri will add it to your calendar.

Getting social

Sometimes I wonder why Apple doesn't just go all out and create its own social media service. Then I remember it did. It was called Ping and it flopped hard. So it's a little worrying to see Apple bake a stronger social element into Apple Music could. At least the company's approach this time is based on delivering features people actually use. In addition to creating a profile (which only partially mattered before), you can now share your playlists and follow other users. Sound familiar? Well, it would if you were a Spotify user. Apple's attempts to stack up more favorably against major social services doesn't end here, either.

With the addition of new features, iMessage has become an even more competent competitor to apps like Line and Facebook Messenger. You want stickers and stuff? Apple made it easier to skim through all of your installed iMessage apps, so you can send bizarro visuals to your friends quickly. You'll get a handful of new, full-screen iMessage effects for good measure, and it's not hard to see how the newfound ability to send money through iMessage itself could put a dent in Venmo's fortunes. (Again, this feature doesn't work in this build, so don't bother trying to pay your friends back via text.)

And then there's the most social tool of all: the camera app. The all-too-popular Portrait mode has apparently been improved, though I've been hard-pressed to tell the difference. (It'll officially graduate from beta when iOS 11 launches later this year.) You'll also find some new filters, but the most fun additions are some Live photo modes. You can make the tiny video clip associated with a live photo loop, or reverse itself, or even blur to imitate a long exposure. Just know this: If you try to send these new live photos to anyone not on iOS 11, they just get a standard live photo.

The iPad experience

The new update brings welcome changes to iPhones, but it completely overhauls the way iPads work. This is a very good thing. Thanks in large part to the dock, which acts similar to the one in macOS, they're much better multitaskers. You can pull up the dock while using any other app to either switch what you're doing, or get two apps running next to each other.

Just drag an app from the dock into the main part of the screen and it'll start running in a thin, phone-like window. Most apps I've tested work just fine in this smaller configuration since they're meant to scale across different-sized displays. And you can move these windows apps around as needed. To get them running truly side by side, just swipe down -- that locks them into the Split View we've had since iOS 9.