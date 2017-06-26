Twitter on Android automatically enters 'night mode' after dark

Twitter added a "night mode" option almost a year ago that ditched a big white background for big dark background so users could nocturnally scroll without keeping themselves awake. But the only thing better than manually switching to the eye-saving light is having your phone do it for you. The latest version of the Android Twitter app, 7.2, automatically turns "night mode" on after dark.
Twitter added a "night mode" option almost a year ago that ditched a big white background for big dark background so users could nocturnally scroll without keeping themselves awake. But the only thing better than manually switching to the eye-saving light is having your phone do it for you. The latest version of the Android Twitter app, 7.2, automatically turns "night mode" on after dark.
You can still set it to manual toggle, but if you switch it to automatic control, the app will turn "night mode" on at sunset and off at sunrise. Tragically, it seems that the dark theme has been disabled, but such is the cost of progress. The feature is live on Android as of the Twitter app's version 7.2, released today, but that edition hasn't reached iOS yet.