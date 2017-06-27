Alcatel's Idol 5S is a bargain if you can stomach Amazon ads

Whichever version you get, you'll find a 5.2-inch 1080p display, an eight-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Both the front (8 megapixels) and rear (12MP) cameras are stabilized, too, so you shouldn't have to worry so much about blurry selfies. The specs are a slight step back from the 4S, but you're also paying a lot less.

The initial version will only work with GSM carriers like AT&T or T-Mobile, but Amazon is promising Sprint and Verizon support later in the summer. We'd suggest looking at the Moto G5 series before you pull the trigger, as it's sitting in a similar price range and might just tickle your fancy in a way Alcaltel's phone doesn't. However, the Idol 5S is inexpensive enough that you can at least mention it in the same breath as the G5 and similarly-priced hardware.