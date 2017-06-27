London is the second city to get free gigabit WiFi kiosks

While the London kiosks have a slightly different name (InLinks as opposed to just Links), they are identical in what they offer, and are also funded entirely by advertising revenue generated from the large screens on either side of the monoliths. Intersection -- the affiliate of Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs that leads the Link projects -- decided not to enable free internet access through the kiosks' in-built tablets in its second city, though. This feature had to be disabled in New York, you might remember, due to a public porn problem.

Like the LinkNYC program, later plans for the UK's next-gen phone boxes include temperature, traffic, air and noise pollution sensors. The idea being the environmental monitoring aspect will create the data streams needed for future smart city projects. New York City now hosts almost 900 free gigabit booths, with "thousands more" to be installed over the next few years. By comparison, London's starting small with only a handful of cabinets along one major street, but many more are expected to spring up around the capital and in other large UK cities before the year's out.