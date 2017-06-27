You won't need cable to watch the Premier League next season

In addition to the 130 matches, NBC Sports says subscribers will have access to highlights, weekend reviews as well as pre- and post-season rundowns. There's more though, as the $50 service also offers original content from the network, including Behind the Badge, The Men In Blazers Show and Premier League Download.

All in all, it's been a great day for footie fans, what with the news that the Champions League is coming to Facebook. And although you can't get NBC's Premier League Pass just yet, because clubs are still in full offseason mode, you can sign up here to be one of the first to know once the service is live. In the meantime, you can reminisce the fact that Arsenal didn't even manage to get a top-four spot last season. Hashtag Wenger out.