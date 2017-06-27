Samsung will reportedly release Note 7 ‘fandom’ edition soon

Refurbished Note 7s have been in the works for a while, but this is the first word of an actual program. A limited run of the FE devices will be available to consumers in South Korea at first. According to the Wall Street Journal's sources, Samsung is expected to release up to 400,000 FE devices across the three major telecom providers in the country. The sources also say that a small inventory will be released outside of South Korea in the near future. We've reached out to Samsung for comment on the matter, and will update this post if we hear back.