Apple Music's latest personalized playlist helps you chill

Ever since Apple Music got its big redesign last year, you've had access to just two personalized playlists: a favorites mix and a new releases mix. Suffice it to say that this won't cover the bases if you want tunes that suit a specific mood. However, Apple is spreading its wings a bit: it's gradually rolling out its first new custom playlist. The weekly My Chill Mix uses a combination of human curation and an algorithm to deliver songs that help you relax, but also reflect your tastes. You could have a laid-back hip-hop selection, for instance, while your friend gets downtempo electronic tracks.
Only a small number of testers can see My Chill Mix right now, but it's expanding availability to testers over the summer.
The concept of mood-specific playlists certainly isn't new. If you can't wait, you can already listen to a Chill station that might do the job. However, Apple's algorithmic focus promises a more personal touch than you might be used to. And while Apple hasn't announced long-term plans, it's easy to see its service offering a wide range of automated playlists that match other vibes and activities, such as when you're feeling upbeat or want to go for a run. They'd also provide more fresh music to play and give you a good reason to keep listening when you might otherwise grow bored.