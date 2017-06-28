Apple Music's latest personalized playlist helps you chill

Only a small number of testers can see My Chill Mix right now, but it's expanding availability to testers over the summer.

The concept of mood-specific playlists certainly isn't new. If you can't wait, you can already listen to a Chill station that might do the job. However, Apple's algorithmic focus promises a more personal touch than you might be used to. And while Apple hasn't announced long-term plans, it's easy to see its service offering a wide range of automated playlists that match other vibes and activities, such as when you're feeling upbeat or want to go for a run. They'd also provide more fresh music to play and give you a good reason to keep listening when you might otherwise grow bored.