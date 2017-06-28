Apply now for Engadget’s $500,000 immersive art program

We're just two days away from the official deadline to apply for Engadget's unreal arts program for unreal times. But what is time, really?

In the spirit of breaking with convention, we've extended the deadline to apply for Engadget's Alternate Realities grant program an entire week. If you're an artist working with emerging technologies like AR, VR or AI, you have until July 7th to apply for one of five grants of up to $100,000 a piece. If you hadn't heard, we're funding immersive art projects (no, they don't have to be AR or VR specifically) that focus on the theme of Alternate Realities. Those projects will debut at the Engadget Experience, a one-day event exploring the future of creativity at the historic United Artists Theatre in downtown LA on November 16th, 2017.

For more information you can check out our event page or apply here.