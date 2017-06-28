Elon Musk's 'Godot' machine cuts its first LA tunnel segment

No longer waiting for Godot. It has begun boring and just completed the first segment of tunnel in LA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2017

Location is important: Back in February, The Boring Company was safely and legally cutting test tunnels in the SpaceX parking lot, but anything beyond the borders of the organization's land would require getting permission from the city. The founder tweeted that he'd had "promising conversations" with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti two weeks ago -- and that getting permits was harder than developing the tech for his future tunnel network -- but we haven't seen official confirmation that Musk got the green light to start digging on city grounds.

That network isn't for a new public transit system, mind you: The Boring Company's tunnels will haul cars, bikes and pedestrians on electric sleds at up to 125 miles per hour, according to a concept video released in April, that will shrink half-hour drives aboveground to five-minute blitzes below. The first leg of the network is slated to run from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood and up to Sherman Oaks.