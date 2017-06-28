Fox Sports brings its 'virtual suite' to Gold Cup VR broadcasts

The suite sounds a lot like what Fox had on offer for the Super Bowl earlier this year: multiple camera angles to choose from, there will be several 360-degree pre-show videos and replay features, too. The differences this time are that it's sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings and you can link up to watch with friends. So you should probably expect to see the corporate sports bar's familiar black and yellow logo wherever you look.

If there's a catch, it's that you need a Facebook account to login and join your friends so you can watch from the social lounge together. No friends? No problem: the app will pair you with randoms too. Hanging out with strangers in VR was on your bucket list anyway, right?