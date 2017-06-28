Pornhub will sync videos with your interactive sex toys

From today, you can now find a new Interactive section of Pornhub that offers clips intended for both the Kiiroo Onyx and Fleshlight Launch. The company has promised, however, to widen the gadgets that its clips are compatible with, to include female-friendly devices from OhMiBod, We-Vibe, Lovense and Kiiroo. Pornhub has also pledged to widen the category to include VR videos that can sync with the hardware, making truly immersive teledildonics a possibility.

The content itself is being produced in partnership with Ufeel.tv, a provider of interactive videos for such tech already. In addition, Ufeel will be showing Pornhub how to embed the sync technology in a variety of other videos both from established studios and amateurs. There's a pledge, too, that the category will launch with hundreds of clips, with at least five new ones being added each and every day.

As we noted in our review of the Launch, however, it will be up to both Ufeel and Pornhub to ensure that there is a wide diversity of content available. Right now, it's clear that the majority of these videos fit into the vanilla sex or hand job categories, although that shouldn't be the limit as to what genres are embraced.