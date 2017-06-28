Postmates' speedy booze delivery begins drop-offs in NYC and Texas

Postmates' on-demand alcohol service is now available well beyond California's borders. On top of an expansion to Miami in May, the internet delivery mainstay is now making its Drinks feature available in New York City (in Brooklyn and Manhattan) as well as Austin, Dallas and Houston. As before, the aim is to bring neighborhood stores' booze to your door in 25 minutes or less. You'll have to be in the mood for certain drinks depending on where you live, though. The NYC service focuses on wine and spirits, while the Texas offerings revolve around beers.
The Drinks service is best-suited to pricier orders: you'll need to pay a $3 delivery for orders under $30. Postmates is waiving that fee for the next month (as of this writing), though, so it may be worth trying if you're craving an amber ale or bourbon on a hot summer night. The main catch right now is simply availability -- it's far from a nationwide service at the moment (Postmates counts 13 cities in total). Given the rapid expansion, however, you might not have to wait long to see whether it's any better than existing delivery options in your area.