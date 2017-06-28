Postmates' speedy booze delivery begins drop-offs in NYC and Texas

The Drinks service is best-suited to pricier orders: you'll need to pay a $3 delivery for orders under $30. Postmates is waiving that fee for the next month (as of this writing), though, so it may be worth trying if you're craving an amber ale or bourbon on a hot summer night. The main catch right now is simply availability -- it's far from a nationwide service at the moment (Postmates counts 13 cities in total). Given the rapid expansion, however, you might not have to wait long to see whether it's any better than existing delivery options in your area.