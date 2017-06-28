Tinder's new 'Gold' subscription shows your likes before you swipe

Gold members should see the "Likes You" feature from the top of the match list. From there you can access the "Likes You" grid and start auto-matching, dismissing, or clicking into each person's profile. When swiping in general, Gold members will be able to identify their likes thanks to the presence of a gold heart next to the person's name. The rapid-fire function is tailor-made to suit our hyperactive browsing habits.

Both free users and Tinder Plus subscribers can access the Gold subscription for an as-yet undisclosed fee (according to TechCrunch, the company is trying out price points in different regions). The dating app is initially testing the service in just a handful of markets, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, and Mexico -- it is currently not available in the US.

Gold also comes bundled with all the perks you get with Plus, such as Passport, Rewind, unlimited likes, five Super Likes per day, one Boost per month, and more profile controls. Like Tinder Plus, the price of Gold will also decrease based on the duration you choose, with reductions for 6 and 12 month plans.

Gold is another in a steady line of attempts by the company to wrangle some cash from users. And it might be working: Tinder is tight-lipped about the amount of paying members it has, but at last count it was estimated that 1 million of its 50 million user base had signed up to its premium service.