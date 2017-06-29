Despite internal struggle, Uber is still a very popular service

The company announced today that 156 Uber rides that began simultaneously around the world pushed them over the mark in May. That they only hit one billion rides in late 2015 and two billion about a year ago shows that all of their scandals don't appear to be holding back business.

The 156 drivers that got Uber to five billion, one of which was giving his very first Uber ride, will be given $500 by the company as a thank you. Three billion rides over the course of a year is an exceptional amount of growth for Uber. If the company can get it together a little bit, who knows how many rides they'll give in the next year.