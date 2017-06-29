Sony was late to the vinyl resurgence with a new turntable of its own, and it's going to be later yet with its effort to jump back into pressing records. Nikkei reports that thanks to demand, the perpetually tardy tech company will first start putting Japanese music (and some modern hits) to wax, with production starting next March. In fact, the company has already outfitted a recording studio with a press so it can produce masters in situ. If there's a roadblock, it's that Sony is apparently having a hard time finding engineers to help guide the pressing process.