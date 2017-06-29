Waymo’s self-driving van is headed to Death Valley

The company tweeted a picture of one of its Chrysler Pacificas driving in some hotter temperatures as it heads down to Death Valley, where temperatures have soared as high as 134 degrees. In March, Waymo tested how its cars handle snowy conditions in South Lake Tahoe. And the company is exposing its autonomous vehicles to desert climates in Arizona as well as rainy weather in Washington.

Taking a desert road trip to thermal test our sensors – can confirm, it's really hot. Next stops: Vegas & Death Valley pic.twitter.com/1eWc8FRU5U — Waymo (@Waymo) June 28, 2017

Last December Waymo's CEO John Krafcik said that the Chrysler minivans had already undergone 200 hours of extreme weather testing. Death Valley is really extreme though and temperatures are set to approach 120 degrees there this weekend. Should be a pretty good test of its abilities.