Elon Musk's first tunnel should be up and running next week

Across the road and below the ground pic.twitter.com/E2DG8EzaXg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2017

The location makes sense, considering the company transported Godot to SpaceX's Hawthorne offices in April. Musk even submitted plans to local officials, asking permission to build a pedestrian tunnel from the SpaceX building to its parking lot across the road. By that time, The Boring Company was already done digging a vertical shaft for it.

Musk's main goal is to dig tunnels under all of LA that can be used to transport cars, bikes and even people in order to reduce traffic congestion aboveground. If the first segment truly is located on SpaceX property, though, the company could begin by building a 500-foot-long, horizontal pedestrian tunnel for the space corporation's employees. We'll definitely know soon enough, since the SpaceX chief said the segment's car/pod elevator "should be operating next week."