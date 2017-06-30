LG gifts Comcast a $180 battery champ for its mobile network

Massive battery aside, the phone's other components aren't as impressive. It has 2GB of RAM, 9.43 GB of usable storage space, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front one. X charge runs Android Nougat out of the box on a 1.4 GHz Quad-core processor. But hey, at least it has a 5.5-inch 1280x720-pixel screen, so you can take advantage of its lengthy battery life one way or another.

When the phone comes out on June 30th, it'll be one of Xfinity Mobile's very limited offerings. You can sign up for the company's wireless service for $45 per line for unlimited data or for $12 per Gig, but you'll have to be a Comcast Xfinity internet customer first. The X charge joins 12 other models on offer, most of which are iPhones and Galaxy S devices -- the only other LG phone is another low-end machine called the X power. If you could use the X charge's impressive battery life, you can get the phone for $180 or $7.50 per month for two years from Comcast's website.