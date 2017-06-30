The remastered 'Starcraft' arrives in August

Priced at $14.99/£12.99 and available for Windows and Mac, the classic strategy game also features a new matchmaking and leaderboard system, player profiles and the ability to save to the cloud, all while maintaining the same gameplay that's somehow resulted in a two-decade-long fan obsession.

Don't worry, puritans. You'll be pleased to hear it'll be possible to switch between the original and the remastered game at the touch of a button, while players embracing the makeover can pre-order through the Blizzard Shop to get their hands on three unique building skins for use in the remastered version.