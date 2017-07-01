Your Apple Pay purchases can help preserve national parks

In a statement released by the company, Apple chief Tim Cook said "America's national parks are an inspiration to [them] at Apple." He added that the their "goal is to leave the world better than [they] found it, so this July [they're] making it easier for anyone to help preserve the beauty of our natural, cultural and historical treasures." Considering Apple named the 11th OS X "Yosemite," we think it's only right that the company is trying to give back.

You can participate in the event whatever version of Apple Pay you use, whether you pay via iPhone, Apple Watch or a MacBook running Sierra. However, Cupertino will only donate $1 on your behalf if you make your purchase from July 1st until the 15th.