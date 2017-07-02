Watch favorite games finished quickly in the name of charity

It's a long July holiday weekend, and that means something big for gamers: it's the start of Summer Games Done Quick, the second of two annual livestreams for charity. As of 1PM Eastern on July 2nd, you'll witness a slew of top players rushing through games for nearly a full week to raise donations for Doctors Without Borders. It starts with a one-handed (!) speedrun of the recent hit NieR: Automata, and wraps up the night of July 9th with a glitch-free blitz through the classic title Earthbound.
As always, there will be interesting twists throughout the week to keep things lively. There's a mix of common speedrunning games and oddball examples (ever seen someone hurry through The Addams Family: Pugsley's Scavenger Hunt?) as well as clever stunts. There are relay races through the Super Mario series and Tetris, for instance, as well as whole sections devoted to franchises like Sonic and Mirror's Edge. And did we mention this is your first chance to watch The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in a GDQ stream? All told, there's a good chance that you'll have at least one reason to tune in and contribute.