Watch favorite games finished quickly in the name of charity

As always, there will be interesting twists throughout the week to keep things lively. There's a mix of common speedrunning games and oddball examples (ever seen someone hurry through The Addams Family: Pugsley's Scavenger Hunt?) as well as clever stunts. There are relay races through the Super Mario series and Tetris, for instance, as well as whole sections devoted to franchises like Sonic and Mirror's Edge. And did we mention this is your first chance to watch The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in a GDQ stream? All told, there's a good chance that you'll have at least one reason to tune in and contribute.