Windows 10 will remind you to install the latest major update

Yes, this is another instance of Microsoft steering Windows users toward upgrades they don't necessarily want. In this case, however, it's not surprising why Microsoft would get a little pushy. Outdated versions of Windows helped spread the recent spate of malware attacks, and Microsoft probably doesn't want to see another outbreak erupt simply because some users are skittish about OS upgrades. It's betting you'll be thankful for the nuisance if it keeps your PC safe in the long run.