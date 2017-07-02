Windows 10 will remind you to install the latest major update

Are you still running the original version of Windows 10? Microsoft is about to offer a not-so-subtle hint that it's time to move on. The software giant has revealed that it will start sending notifications to users who are still using Windows 10 version 1507, warning them that the operating system is deemed "end of service" and will no longer receive monthly security patches. You'll see a convenient button to upgrade to the latest release (at present, the Creators Update) if you're part of this group.
Yes, this is another instance of Microsoft steering Windows users toward upgrades they don't necessarily want. In this case, however, it's not surprising why Microsoft would get a little pushy. Outdated versions of Windows helped spread the recent spate of malware attacks, and Microsoft probably doesn't want to see another outbreak erupt simply because some users are skittish about OS upgrades. It's betting you'll be thankful for the nuisance if it keeps your PC safe in the long run.