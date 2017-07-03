The next iPhone reportedly scans your face instead of your finger

Does that sound good to you? You're not alone. The leakers claim that Apple ultimately wants you to use face recognition instead of Touch ID. It's not clear whether this will replace Touch ID, though. While the tipsters say that Apple has run into "challenges" putting a fingerprint reader under the screen, they don't rule it out entirely. There are conflicting reports: historically reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is skeptical that under-screen Touch ID will make the cut, while a representative at chip maker TSMC supposedly claimed that it's present. Your face may be the preferred biometric sign-in approach rather than the only one.

The Bloomberg scoop largely recaps existing rumors, including an all-screen design (with just a tiny cut-out at the top for a camera, sensors and speaker), a speedier 10-nanometer processor and a dedicated chip for AI-related tasks. However, it adds one more treat: if accurate, the new iPhone will get an OLED version of the fast-refreshing ProMotion display technology you see in the current-generation iPad Pro. So long as the leaks are accurate, it's becoming increasingly clear that the next iPhone represents a massive hardware upgrade, even if the software is relatively conservative.