Upcoming Moto Mod could add a 360-degree camera to your phone

Motorola Mods attach with magnets to phones in the Moto Z family, like the slim Z2 Play. You simply attach any Mod to the phone to get the specialized features. Current Mods include battery packs, JBL SoundBoost speakers, micro-projectors and cameras. As for the new peripherals, Motorola declined to comment. We can only assume that the Mods shown off at the Ghana event are still at the conceptual stage since the only physical Mod in the spokesperson's hand was the 360-degree camera Mod. Still, that 360-degree camera and attachable DSLR module look pretty great; maybe they will make their way to retail here in the US soon.