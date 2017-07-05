Jay-Z’s Tidal-exclusive ‘4:44’ went platinum in less than a week

4:44 Goes Platinum - JAY-Z's 13 Platinum (or higher) solo studio Album Awards are more than any other hip hop artist. @s_c_ @RocNation #444 pic.twitter.com/oSSXrUpMUn — RIAA (@RIAA) July 5, 2017

The decision to begin including streaming numbers in gold and platinum album certifications was announced by the RIAA in 2016. And with this achievement, Jay-Z joins his pal Kanye whose The Life of Pablo album was the first to go platinum based on streaming-only listens in April. The Grammys made streaming-only albums eligible for its awards just this year and Chance the Rapper's Coloring Book was the first to win.

Jay-Z's 4:44 is his 13th studio album to go platinum, more than any other hip hop artist to date. While there's been no word yet on when it might come out, Pitchfork reported that a physical edition of 4:44 will be released and is supposed to include at least one record that wasn't on the Tidal version.