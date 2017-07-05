'Rocket League' packs tons of freebies in its 'Anniversary' update

No, cross-console multiplayer isn't in today's Anniversary update for Rocket League. But thankfully there's enough (free!) stuff on offer here to take some of the sting off of Sony's sustained stubbornness. We're talking Rick and Morty customization options -- including a Mr. Poopy Butthole topper -- new music, fresh cars and the ability to change your ride's engine audio. Oh, there's a new stadium to tool around in as well. The update will start rolling out later today, at 6pm Eastern.