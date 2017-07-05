Actors on streaming shows reach a deal for better pay

It's safe to say that this will raise production costs in the streaming world, although it's going to be a while before we know the practical impact. There's no guarantee that it'll lead to subscription fee hikes. However, the agreement could ultimately help internet video by luring actors toward internet-oriented shows they wouldn't consider otherwise. It's easy for a company like Netflix to throw money at major stars -- it's harder to attract mid-tier actors bound to standard contracts. This won't necessarily lead to better shows, but it could give streaming media more credibility in an industry that still revolves around TV and film.