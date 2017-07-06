'Destiny 2' beta begins July 18th on consoles, hits PC in August

If you want to get your hands on Destiny 2 before it comes out this September 6th, Activision and developer Bungie have you covered. Folks who pre-ordered the game for PlayStation 4 can start playing July 18th, while everyone else on consoles will have to wait until July 21st. The test period runs until July 23rd and Bungie says that in addition a cooperative strike and adversarial multiplayer modes, the first story mission will be available to play as well. Folks who want to play with a mouse and keyboard have to wait until August for a PC beta. For a tease of what you can expect, check out the trailer embedded below.