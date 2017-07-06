John McAfee settles Intel lawsuit over the rights to his name

John McAfee made headlines last year for a bunch of reasons, including a short-lived attempt to run for President of the United States. He also sued Intel for the right to use his name, six years after he sold his eponymous anti-virus company to the tech titan for billions. As they say, though, all's well that ends well now that the two have decided to settle things amicably. According to Reuters, the two parties already signed an agreement and US District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan dismissed his lawsuit and Intel's countersuit as a result. Under the agreement, McAfee can continue using his name -- so long as it's not for or related to cybersecurity and security products and services.
The tech mogul also agreed not to trademark "John McAfee Privacy Phone" or use "John McAfee Global Technologies." If you'll recall, the latter is the reason why he sued Intel in the first place. He wanted to rename MGT Capital Investments Inc. where he currently serves as CEO to "John McAfee Global Technologies." Intel warned him that doing so would infringe its trademarks, since MGT is in the process of "acquiring and developing a diverse portfolio of cybersecurity technologies."
Despite the limitations, McAfee has retained the right to use his name for promotions, advertisements and presentations. He might not be able to rename MGT after him, but the ability to use the McAfee name for promotion can still benefit his new company.