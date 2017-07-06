John McAfee settles Intel lawsuit over the rights to his name

The tech mogul also agreed not to trademark "John McAfee Privacy Phone" or use "John McAfee Global Technologies." If you'll recall, the latter is the reason why he sued Intel in the first place. He wanted to rename MGT Capital Investments Inc. where he currently serves as CEO to "John McAfee Global Technologies." Intel warned him that doing so would infringe its trademarks, since MGT is in the process of "acquiring and developing a diverse portfolio of cybersecurity technologies."

Despite the limitations, McAfee has retained the right to use his name for promotions, advertisements and presentations. He might not be able to rename MGT after him, but the ability to use the McAfee name for promotion can still benefit his new company.