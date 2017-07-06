Muse makes bizarre music video with AI and found footage

Artificial intelligence is all over the place these days, predicting our thoughts, protecting our crops, playing video games and even generating adorably weird pickup lines. British band Muse is getting in on the act now with a new AI-generated music video that pulls internet video footage of celebrities, politicians and artists to match the lyrics to the hit song, "Dig Down." The result feels like even more political than the original video, which explores the consequences of technology within a media-fueled cyberpunk dystopia.
The video will update daily with newly scraped video that contains the words to the song; the AI tool then strings it all together and times the lyrics with the background music to create an oddly satisfying rendition of Muse's tune. Each lyric is spoken by a different person, and is highlighted with subtitles to help the whole thing hang together. Today's video includes clips from people like Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner and Ellen Degeneres, interspersed with a grid of cable news channels between spoken lyrics.
The project was put together by tech development agency Branger_Briz as a way to bring AI to the forefront of the artistic endeavor. "We think it's important to have public discourse about the promise and perils of these emerging and incredibly influential technologies and it's great to work with Muse to instigate those conversations," said the agency in a statement.